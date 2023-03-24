Air Premia to Launch Seoul-Frankfurt Nonstop

DALLAS — Korean budget hybrid carrier Air Premia (YP) wants to expand its route network this summer. Additionally, further flights are to be carried out to the US and for the first time to Europe.

At the moment, YP flies regional routes within Asia and another to Los Angeles (LAX), which is the only route to another continent, from its hub Seoul-Incheon International Airport (ICN) in South Korea.

Now the airline plans to continue flying to more destinations outside Asia. From May 22, the airline will operate new routes to Newark Liberty Airport (EWR) and from June 27 to Frankfurt Airport (FRA).

The nonstop ICN-FRA route is expected to be served four times a week, though the route is still pending the necessary approval.

Air Premia Boeing 787-9. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Serving the Popular ICN-FRA Route

The route from Incheon to Frankfurt is already flown by three airlines: Korean Air (KE), Asiana (OZ), and Lufthansa (LH), so YP will probably try to secure market share with cheaper ticket prices against strong competition on the route.

Air Premia markets itself as a hybrid airline. Behind the term is the combination of “acceptable price and premium service,” according to the airline. This is made possible, among other things, by the Dreamliner fleet and the two-class seating.

The airline received its first aircraft in 2021. YP relies on a Dreamliner fleet. It has three Boeing 787-9s and two more will follow. The jets have 309 or 338 seats, each divided into Economy and Premium Economy Class.

Featured image: Air Premia HL8387 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways