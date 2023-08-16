Air Niugini Selects Airbus A220 for Fokker Replacement

DALLAS – The national airline of Papua New Guinea, Air Niugini (PX), has announced that it has chosen the Airbus A220 to replace its ageing Fokker fleet.

PX will acquire eleven A220s, including the -100 and larger -300 series jets, in a deal announced on the carrier’s Facebook page. The deal is worth over PGK22.5bn (US$6.2bn). The Airbus aircraft’s arrival, scheduled for the first quarter of 2025, will see the retirement of the four Fokker 100s and four Fokker 70s.

Speaking of the order, PX’s acting CEO Mr Gary Seddon said, “It’s a momentous day in Air Niugini’s history. This is the first time for ANG to purchase brand new regional jets. We are moving from analogue to digital. The Fokker jet aircraft have done their part for the last 25 years and it’s time to replace them with a game changer aircraft.”

The A220 will be used to replace PX’s Fokker 70s and 100s. Photo: Air Niugini.

Fleet Renewal

The move forms part of a wider fleet renewal. Earlier this year, the airline announced it would acquire a pair of Boeing 787-8s to replace its Boeing 767-300ERs. The Dreamliners are due to arrive in March and April 2026. The regional fleet replacement was between the Airbus A220 and Embraer E195-E2, and the choice of the former marks another commitment for the type in the Asia-Pacific region after Qantas (QF) ordered the jet in 2022.

Minister for State Enterprises, Hon William Duma, added, “The Airbus A220 can operate both domestic and international routes with more capacity. It burns 27 per cent less fuel than the current fleet for the same sectors and has greater comfort and operating efficiency.

“This remarkable aircraft stands as the epitome of modern airliners in its category, specifically tailored for the 100-150 seat segment. It boasts an impressive range of up to 6,400 kilometres, together with spacious cabin, seats and windows, passengers can enjoy high level of comfort during the flight.”

Air Niugini also has three Boeing 737-800s and six De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400s on order.

Featured Image: The deal was announced in a press conference on August 16, 2023. Photo: Air Niugini.