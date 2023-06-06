Air Niugini Orders Two Boeing 787s

DALLAS – The national carrier of Papua New Guinea, Air Niugini (PX), has become the latest Boeing 787 Dreamliner customer. Two 787-8s will join the airline ‘to support the growth of the carrier’s long-haul fleet.’

Air Niugini, which has its main base at Port Moresby International Airport (POM), has worked with US manufacturer for over 45 years after introducing the Boeing 720 in 1976. Today PX’s fleet includes the 737-800 and 767-300ER, the latter of which will be replaced by the 787. It operates an extensive domestic network from POM with international services to Asian-Pacific destinations, including Australia, Singapore, the Solomon Islands and Fiji.

The incoming 787s will be used to replace its ageing 767s. Photo: Air Niugini.

Comments on the Deal

Gary Seddon, the acting CEO of Air Niugini, said, “Signing this contract with Boeing for the purchase of two modern, widebody 787 Dreamliners will enable Air Niugini to grow its network across Asia, Australia, and New Zealand and fulfill its mission as the premier airline in Papua New Guinea, providing the best air service in the region.”

“The excellent capability of the 787 allows Air Niugini to open Port Moresby to more destinations, increasing tourism and economic growth in the South Pacific region,” said Erika Pearson, Boeing vice president, Commercial Sales and Marketing, Southeast Asia and Oceania. “The Dreamliner’s flexibility, outstanding efficiency and unmatched passenger comfort will enable Air Niugini to provide improved long-haul connectivity to the islands.”

Featured Image: Air Niugini Boeing 787-8. Image: Boeing.