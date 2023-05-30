Air New Zealand to Weigh Passengers

DALLAS – Auckland-based Air New Zealand (NZ) has revealed that it will be asking over 10,000 customers to take part in a weight survey during June 2023.

Passengers travelling on the carrier’s international network will be asked to participate in the survey to ensure the ‘safe and efficient operation’ of its aircraft. It is also a Civil Aviation Authority requirement.

The airline has carried out such a survey before. Back in 2021, NZ weighed its domestic passengers. Now that its international network is returning to capacity, NZ said, ‘ It’s time for international flyers to weigh in.’

Customers will be asked to participate in the weigh-in on selected flights at AKL. Photo: Air New Zealand.

Customer Reassurance

Alastair James, NZ’s Load Control Improvement Specialist, said, “We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft – from the cargo to the meals onboard, to the luggage in the hold. For customers, crew and cabin bags, we use average weights, which we get from doing this survey.”

Mr James added, “We know stepping on the scales can be daunting. We want to reassure our customers there is no visible display anywhere. No one can see your weight – not even us! It’s completely anonymous.

“It’s simple, it’s voluntary, and by weighing in, you’ll be helping us to fly you safely and efficiently, every time.”

Air New Zealand will carry out the survey between May 29 and July 2 at the gate area of selected flights from Auckland International Airport (AKL).

Featured Image: The survey will be carried out between May 29 and July 2, 2023. Photo: Air New Zealand.