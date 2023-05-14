Air New Zealand Roses to the Occasion This Mother’s Day

DALLAS — Air New Zealand (NZ) surprised more than 1000 customers on Mother’s Day by gifting them bouquets of flowers on baggage claim belts at seven airports across New Zealand. Customers on 18 flights were given the flowers either for themselves or to give to their mothers or motherly figures.

Customers flying to seven different regions, including Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Napier, Gisborne, Nelson, and Palmerston North, received a surprise bouquet of flowers. They could pick up their surprise flowers on the baggage claim belt at each airport as a treat for themselves or to give to their mothers, motherly figures, or anyone special in their lives.

Air New Zealand also partners with its cargo partner NZ Bloom and Wild Poppies to supply around five tonnes of fresh flowers in the week leading up to Mother’s Day.

Air New Zealand teamed up with its cargo partners, NZ Bloom and Wild Poppies, to supply the flowers that were all wrapped in reusable hessian. Photos: Air New Zealand

Comments from Air New Zealand

“We are so lucky to have such amazing, loyal customers who travel with us here at Air New Zealand, so we wanted to do something extra special to brighten their day and make them smile this Mother’s Day,” says Air New Zealand’s Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty.

Onboard our crew teased the surprise to come with a special announcement, and when customers arrived at the carousel to claim their bags, they were greeted with hundreds of bouquets.

“We love to surprise and delight our customers, from Christmas presents handed out onboard in December, to tasty hot cross buns served for Easter, to welcome back hampers dished out to customers when borders reopened post-pandemic. It’s nice to be able to show our appreciation by doing something special.”

