Air New Zealand Chooses BETA ALIA

DALLAS – Air New Zealand (NZ) just unveiled its latest move in its Mission Next Gen Aircraft initiative, picking BETA Technologies’ ALIA CTOL (conventional take-off and landing) as its first-ever next-gen aircraft.

Slated to join the fleet in 2026, this electric aircraft underscores the New Zealand flag carrier’s commitment to a greener aviation future.

Left to right: Kiri Hannifin, Air New Zealand Chief Sustainability Officer. Greg Foran – Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer. Kyle Clark – Beta Technologies CEO. David Morgan – Air New Zealand Chief Operational Integrity and Safety Officer. Steve Smyth – Civil Aviation Authority Director Emerging Technologies Programme. Photo: Air new Zealand

ALIA

After a thorough 18-month assessment, NZ opted for ALIA as its maiden commercial order in this ambitious program. This choice comes after collaborating with 30 organizations and solidifying partnerships with four key players, including BETA Technologies.

CEO Greg Foran highlighted the significance of this decision, marking a new era for the airline. While ALIA won’t replace the current fleet, it acts as a catalyst for change, aiming to expedite the decarbonization of aviation.

Initial operations will focus on cargo services, with NZ Post as the chosen partner. The route, determined through an expressions of interest process, will span airports across Aotearoa. This strategic move aims to deepen knowledge and facilitate a transformation in the aviation system, setting the stage for larger, next-generation aircraft in 2030.

BETA CEO Kyle Clark praised Air New Zealand’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, expressing confidence in ALIA as a solution that aligns with operational needs. The collaboration aims to bring ALIA to the market, contributing to the broader landscape of decarbonized aviation by 2026.

Featured image: Air NZ x BETA livery. Photo: Air New Zealand