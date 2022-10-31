Air New Zealand Resumes Flights to Chicago

DALLAS – Air New Zealand (NZ) resumed operating flights between Auckland (AKL) and Chicago O’Hare (ORD) on October 30, 2022. This was the airline’s first flight to ORD since the COVID-19 outbreak shut down global aviation.

Despite a delayed departure, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operating flight NZ 26 to ORD landed on time in Illinois. The flight is scheduled to last approximately 14 hours and will be operated three times per week.

With the reopening of this service, the airline now flies to all of its 29 pre-Covid international destinations. This long-haul network includes seven North American destinations, including Vancouver (YVR) in Canada and six other major US cities.

On the same day, the New Zealand carrier introduced its new international menu, showcasing local products such as seared salmon or free-range chicken.

NZ was the launch customer for the Boeing 787-9. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Statements from the Airline

The airline’s Chief Customer and Sales Officer, Leanne Geraghty, said, “This is an exciting time for us. Since New Zealand’s borders reopened, we’ve been slowly resuming services and to now be flying to all our international destinations is a milestone moment for us”.

She continued, “The North American network plays a key role in Air New Zealand’s rebuild and as the third biggest city in the United States, Chicago is an important destination for us.”

Geraghty also highlighted NZ’s partnership with United Airlines (UA), as both carriers are part of the Star Alliance, saying customers flying to ORD can “benefit from convenient one-stop codeshare connections to around 100 destinations across the US via the airline’s strong partnership with United Airlines. This resumed service also adds to Chicago O’Hare International’s ranking as the most connected airport in the world.”

Featured Image: NZ flies Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners on its route to ORD. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways