Air Moldova Suspends All Flights, Ticket Sales
Airlines Business / Finance

Air Moldova Suspends All Flights, Ticket Sales

DALLAS – Troubled Air Moldova (9U) has announced that it has suspended all flights and ticket sales as of May 2, 2023. It is now seeking court approval for the accelerated restructuring of the company.

In a press release, the airline said that the flight suspensions would be in effect for up to three days after the court approves the restructuring process. The airline has proposed an action plan that it hopes will keep it out of bankruptcy, resolve its existing issues and attract new investment.

“Investors are ready to invest around US$50m in Air Moldova. These investments would help solve the company’s financial problems and replenish its fleet,” the airline said.

Air Moldova (ER-AXL) Airbus A319. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Court Approval Needed

However, these investments can only be made with the courts approving the airlines restructuring. This is due to the increased risk of an attack by existing creditors. If approval is granted, then Air Moldova stated it will be able to recommence operations and ticket sales.

Following this announcement, the Moldovan Civil Aeronautic Authority (CAA) has urged passengers to claim their rights and submit requests for refunds on unused tickets.

Tension has been growing between the CAA and 9U for some time. In March, the airline said it had been the target of “a premeditated denigration campaign aimed at bankrupting the company.” It added that the CAA had interfered with the company’s commercial activity and abused the airline’s day-to-day running.

Air Moldova Attempts to Restart Services After Suspension

Featured Image: Air Moldova (ER-ECB) Embraer E190LR. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Tags:

Share This Post:

European Deputy Editor
Writer, aviation fanatic, and Airways European Deputy Editor, Lee is a plant geek and part-time Flight Attendant for a UK-based airline. Based in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Op-Ed, Routes

Norse Atlantic Airways Launches Caribbean, Thailand Flights

May 3, 2023
Airlines, Business / Finance

“Significantly Improved” Q1 2023 Results Boosts Lufthansa Group

May 3, 2023
Airlines, Business / Finance

Garuda Indonesia Q1 2023 Loss Narrows; Revenues Increase

May 3, 2023
Airlines, Business / Finance

Go First Suspends Operations

May 2, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X