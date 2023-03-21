Air Mauritius to Upgrade London Service

DALLAS – Air Mauritius (MK) is to upgrade its London service to a daily rotation. However, as part of this move, the route will transfer from London Heathrow (LHR) to London Gatwick (LGW).

Currently, the airline flies between Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (MRU) and LHR five times per week. But this will increase to a daily service from October 29, 2023.

MK has served London for 50 years. Photo: London Heathrow Airport.

50 Years of History

“London has always been a high-priority destination for us and as part of the commemoration of Air Mauritius’ 50 years of operations to the United Kingdom in November 2023, we are proud to announce daily operations to London Gatwick as from October 29 this year. This strategic move allows us to meet increasing demand while using the most environmentally friendly aircraft.” CEO Kresimir Kucko said.

“London Gatwick Airport is located south of Central London and is easily accessible, for example, the Gatwick Express train service links London Gatwick Airport to London Victoria Station in only 30 minutes. We are confident that this new service will further strengthen our relationship with valued customers from the UK and the connecting markets,” Kucko added.

Flight MK 042 will depart MRU at 2305 local time, arriving at LGW at 0700 local time the following day. The return service, MK053, will leave Gatwick at 1555 local time, landing back at MRU at 0715 the next day. The route will be operated using a mix of Airbus A350-900 and A330-900s.

Featured Image: Air Mauritius.