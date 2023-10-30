Air Malta Inaugurates Milan Malpensa Winter Route

DALLAS — Air Malta (KM) expanded its operations in Milan by introducing three weekly flights to and from Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP). The inaugural flight took place on Sunday, October 29, and Airways was there to celebrate the occasion.

Air Malta will have a total of ten weekly services between Malta and Milan for the winter season of 2023–24.

The existing daily service to Milan Linate Aiport (LIN) will continue, while the new services to MXP will operate on Friday, Sunday, and Monday, using a 180-seater A320neo aircraft with a two-cabin configuration, offering both Business and Economy services.

Air Malta MXP Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Air Malta MXP Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

The new services will be available on flight KM630 from Malta to MXP, departing at 11:30 a.m. and arriving at 1:30 p.m. on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays. The return flight, KM631, will depart Milan Malpensa at 2:20 p.m. and arrive in Malta at 4:20 p.m.

This expansion not only provides easier access to Milan, which is a highly sought-after destination in Europe but also offers more opportunities for passengers to connect with partner airlines for onward travel.

Air Malta Restructuring

The Maltese flag carrier has been operating at a loss and has enlisted the consulting firm Knighthood Global to assist in its dissolution. This decision follows the recent announcement by Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela to rebuild the airline from scratch.

Knighthood Global, established by former CEO James Hogan and former CFO James Rigney of Etihad Aviation Group, specializes in providing advisory services in the aviation and tourism sectors. Both Hogan and Rigney resigned from their positions at Etihad Aviation in 2017 following the failure of their plans to acquire stakes in other airlines.

According to the Times of Malta, the contract between KM and Knighthood Global encompasses a wide range of advisory services. These include ensuring a smooth transition between the old and new airlines, facilitating discussions with the European Commission, and developing a comprehensive five-year business plan, in addition to other strategic and financial responsibilities.

The restructured carrier that will emerge from this dissolution process is expected to operate on a smaller scale. However, consultancy-me.com reports that taxpayers will likely be responsible for covering the accumulated losses of approximately €356 million incurred by the airline over the years.

