Air Malta Welcomes Fifth A320neo with New Livery

DALLAS — Air Malta (KM) announced the arrival of its fifth Airbus A320neo on March 24, 2023. The new aircraft, 9H-NEE, will replace the A320ceo 9H-AEQ, which will be retired from the KM fleet.

Capt. Patrick Calleja and First Officer Mark Attard piloted the delivery flight from the Airbus plant in Toulouse to Malta International Airport using a blend of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). This was Capt. Calleja’s final flight with KM after a career that spanned more than 31 years.

Air Malta 9H-AEI Airbus A320-200 Retro Livery. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Fleet Renewal

The new 9H-NEE, which is equipped with CFM International LEAP-1A engines and can accommodate 180 passengers in a two-cabin configuration, features a new modern livery designed in collaboration with Airbus SA. This more cost-effective livery incorporates the colors and elements of the Maltese flag, making it instantly identifiable as the Maltese Islands’ national airline.

The addition of the new Airbus 320neo 9H-NEE to the airline’s fleet is another step in the company’s fleet renewal project. The airline currently operates seven Airbus aircraft, four A320neos, and three A320ceos.

Air Malta began fleet renewal in 2018, transitioning from the old A320ceo to the greener A320neo, with the goal of having its entire fleet consist of the A320neo.

Featured image: Air Malta’s New A320neo. Photo: Air Malta