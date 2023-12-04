Air Malta Cancels Bookings from March 31, 2024

DALLAS — Air Malta (KM) has announced that it is canceling all flight bookings from March 31, 2024, onwards and has fully refunded all direct customers, including taxes. Customers who booked through travel agents will also receive a full refund from their agent.

The airline will cease operations on March 30 but will continue to operate flights until that date. KM has stated that travelers can still make bookings and purchase tickets for flights until the March date, as usual.

Replacing Air Malta, KM Malta Airlines has begun accepting bookings as of Monday. The new airline is expected to operate under the Air Malta brand and use the same aircraft. According to Times of Malta, the booking process is being conducted in two phases.

In the first phase, which started on Monday, bookings are open to travel agents and third-party online platforms. Individual customers can also make bookings by calling the KM Malta Airlines Reservation Number. The second phase, starting on December 11, will allow direct online bookings through the new KM Malta Airlines website and booking platform.

During the summer of 2024, from March 31 to October 26, KM Malta Airlines will serve 17 airports across 15 European cities, including Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, London (Gatwick and Heathrow), Lyon, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris (Charles de Gaulle and Paris Orly), Prague, Rome, Vienna, and Zurich.

Featured image: Air Malta MXP inaugural photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways