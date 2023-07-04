Air Inuit to Acquire Three Boeing 737-800s
DALLAS – Canadian carrier Air Inuit (3H) has signed an agreement to purchase three Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The airframes will be modified into combi variants to ‘provide safe and comfortable passenger service and reliable freight delivery simultaneously.’

“The addition of these aircraft to our fleet enhances our capacity to efficiently transport passengers and deliver essential cargo to the communities we serve,” said Christian Busch, President and CEO of Air Inuit.

“Acquiring these modern aircraft also supports our airline’s goal of reducing carbon emissions and doing our part in the fight against climate change.”

Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 Combi. Image: CNW Group/Air Inuit.

Fleet Modernization

The aircraft will be delivered over the next two years and used to replace 3H’s ageing 737 ‘Classics,’ cutting fuel emissions by almost 40%. The 737-200s, which operates four, has an average age of 44. years old.

Noah Tayara, Executive Chairman of Air Inuit, added, “We can all be proud of this vital service which is celebrating 45 years of operation in 2023. Once again, Air Inuit is demonstrating leadership as it grows and adapts to the changing needs of the communities it serves.”

The aircraft’s introduction will form part of the airline’s fleet modernization and regional growth. However, airfields in the Nunavik region, which 3H serves, will require government investment to handle the airliners. According to the official statement, ‘Discussions are currently underway with stakeholders to ensure this vision is developed in accordance with the priorities of community members.’

NAC Signs for Single Boeing 737-800BCF

Featured Image: Air Inuit 737-200 CYXX (C-GSPW). Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways.

European Deputy Editor
Writer, aviation fanatic, and Airways European Deputy Editor, Lee is a plant geek and part-time Flight Attendant for a UK-based airline. Based in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

