Air India to Stop Flying to Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

DALLAS — Air India (AI) has made the decision to no longer operate flights to Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS) starting in late October 2023. The reason behind this decision is the slot constraints at AMS, which have prevented Air India from scheduling flights during the Winter 2023 season.

According to Aerotime Hub and other reports, the Indian carrier was unable to secure sufficient slots at AMS, leading to the discontinuation of its Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) to AMS route. The airline announced this route in May 2023, intending to operate it with its Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) winter season for 2023–2024 is set to begin on October 28, 2023, and last until March 30, 2024.

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

Slot Constraints at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

The slot coordinator for AMS, Airport Coordination Netherlands (ACNL), has revealed that the total number of slots available at AMS during the summer 2023 season was 303,000. However, for the upcoming winter season, this number has been reduced to 189,515 slots.

A year ago, Hanne Buis, the former Operating Officer of AMS, warned ACNL that the airport’s capacity declaration to ACNL had taken into account the aircraft movement limit of 500,000 for the entire calendar year.

Buis acknowledged the aviation sector’s struggle with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a significant decline in air transport movements below the agreed limit of 500,000 in 2022.

ACNL’s filings also revealed that there is currently a waitlist for slots at AMS, with a total of 22,052 slots requested. Of these, 18,640 slots are being requested for passenger services, while the remaining 3,412 slots are being requested by cargo operators.

Featured image: Air India VT-ANP Boeing 787-8. Christian Winter/Airways