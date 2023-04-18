Air India to Introduce TaxiBot Operations

DALLAS – Air India (AI) will save approximately 15,000 tonnes of jet fuel over three years by implementing TaxiBot operations at Delhi (DEL) and Bengaluru (BLR) Airports.

The Tata-owned carrier has partnered with KSU Aviation to commence TaxiBot operations for its Airbus A320 Family of planes at Delhi and Bengaluru airports. This partnership aligns with AI’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint in the coming years.

Introducing TaxiBot- an aircraft extension to save jet fuel. We will be using semi-automatic robotic equipment to taxi our A320 fleet at two of India’s busiest airports: Delhi & Bengaluru. #TaxiBot #NonStopFlights #NonStopExperiences #FlyAI pic.twitter.com/AMbK4KANoR — Air India (@airindiain) April 17, 2023

About TaxiBot

The semi-robotic TaxiBot equipment attaches to the aircraft’s nose landing gear, enabling it to tow aircraft from the airport terminal gate to the taxi-out point and from the terminal gate after landing without using the aircraft’s engines, resulting in fuel savings. This technology also reduces carbon emissions, noise levels, and airline operating costs.

The Indian carrier is taking measures to increase efficiency and sustainability in its fleet operations. These efforts include the introduction of new aircraft, improved procedures, and innovative technology. To further this commitment, AI signed an MOU with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) – Indian Institute of Petroleum last year. This partnership aims to collaborate on the research, development, and deployment of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs).

VT-ANG Air India Boeing 787-8. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Executive Insights

Campbell Wilson, the CEO & MD of Air India, spoke about the airline’s adoption of TaxiBots and their commitment to sustainability. He stated, “Air India is dedicated to reducing emissions and fuel consumption. The partnership with KSU will help evaluate TaxiBots’ capabilities and potentially lead to greater deployment across Air India’s subsidiaries and other airports.”

Dr. Ashwani Khanna, Director of KSU Aviation, expressed excitement about Air India’s use of TaxiBots and commitment to sustainable practices, stating that “KSU is dedicated to partnering with like-minded organizations to leverage modern technology and reduce carbon footprints.”

AI made history in October 2019 by deploying a TaxiBot on an Airbus A320 aircraft carrying passengers, marking the first-ever use of the technology on a commercial flight.

