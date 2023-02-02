Air India Debuts Nonstop Flight to Milan

DALLAS — Tata-owned Air India (AI) announced the launch of nonstop flights between Delhi International airport (DEL) and Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP). AI will fly on this route with its Boeing 787 Dreamliner four times a week.

The launch of the MXP flight, along with AI’s imminent operations from Delhi (DEL) to Vienna (VIE) in Austria and Copenhagen (CPH) in Denmark, will significantly boost the carrier’s foothold in Europe.

Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

The Delhi-to-Milan Nonstop

Air India will operate flights between the two cities as AI137 from Delhi (DEL) and AI138 back from Milan (MXP). The Star Alliance carrier launched a direct flight to Milan on February 1, 2023. AI has scheduled the flight for operations on Wednesdays, Fridays, Sundays, and Mondays.

The move came amid the Indian diaspora living in Italy intending to travel to various cities in the Indian sub-continent and then onward to destinations in Southeast Asia, East Asia, Kathmandu, and even Australia.

The non-stop flight between Italy and India will support their journey in an efficient way.

Photo: Marco Russo/Airways

Mr. Rajesh Dogra, AI’s Chief Customer Experience & Global Head of Ground Handling, launched flight AI137 yesterday. Along with senior AI officials and GMR & AISATS executives, Mr. Rajesh lit the ceremonial lamp and cut the ribbon to commemorate the event.

Air India celebrated the Indian and Italian cultures, offering a specially curated menu incorporating the rich flavors of Indian meals with authentic Italian cuisine to passengers.

Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Comments from Air India CEO

On commenting about the direct flight service, the Chief Commercial Officer of AI. Mr. Nipun Aggarwal said, “With the launch of this flight to Milan, we will be spreading our wings to cover major destinations in Europe and fulfill a key element of our five-year transformation plan, Vihaan.AI, that is to strengthen India’s global network. The introduction of these flights is another step in that journey, in sync with our fleet expansion. We look forward to welcoming guests and sharing Air India’s warm Indian hospitality with them.”

With the launch of this new flight, AI now operates to seven destinations in Europe. with 79 weekly direct flights out of which 48 are to the UK and 31 to Continental Europe. This development comes as AI is focusing on Vihaan.AI, a futuristic and transformational roadmap for five years of operations. With newly leased aircraft, AI plans to rapidly expand its network far enough in the world.

TATA Group enjoys a monopoly over the long-haul and ultra-long-haul routes flown by its carriers Air India (AI) and Vistara (UK). Subsequently, no other carrier in the country has such wide-body and long-range carriers.

Featured image: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways