Air India Introduces New Livery Colors, Logo

DALLAS — Air India (AI) unveiled its new livery colors and logo on Thursday. The airline retained its signature red and white colors, with a touch of purple added to its revamped logo.

Chairman of Tata Sons, Chandrasekaran, explained that the new logo symbolizes limitless possibilities and confidence. The Tata group has been working on this transformation for the last 15 months,” Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, and the airline has spent US$400 million to refurbish its aircraft until now.

The new logo symbol, ‘The Vista’, was inspired by “the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s bold, confident outlook for the future,” the airline said in a release.

In an earlier statement, AI announced that the unveiling of the new livery marks the beginning of a new era of transformation. As part of the new branding event, AI also launched its new theme song, and the airline is set to reveal more changes at an event on August 10.

Image: Air India

Livery, Previous Logo of Air India

As most know, livery refers to the visual representation of an airline’s identity on the exterior of its aircraft. It includes symbols, colors, and distinctive identifiers associated with the airline brand. AI’s previous logo, used since 2014, featured a red swan with the orange Konark Chakra image.

The new AI livery will incorporate the colors red, white, and purple. While red and white are the airline’s traditional colors, the addition of purple takes inspiration from the livery of another airline, Vistara.

“The new look reimagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system,” said the India carrier, while CEO Campbell Wilson said AI’s wide-body fleet (including its legacy Boeing 777s and 787s) will be refurbished “by the end of 2025.”

The Air India new logo Image: Air India

Merger Plans and Rebranding Efforts

In January 2022, Tata Sons acquired complete ownership of the then-financially struggling AI. Following the acquisition, Tata Sons announced its intention to merge AI and Vistara (UK) into a single entity. This merger process is expected to be completed by March 2024. Singapore Airlines (SQ) is also set to hold a 25% ownership stake in the merged company.

As part of the restructuring efforts, Air India Express and Air Asia India are also planned to be merged, creating a unified low-cost carrier airline.

The New Delhi-based airline was founded in 1932 by JRD Tata. The airline has the largest international network, connecting India with destinations across Europe and the world. Tata Group enlisted the services of Futurebrands, a brand and design consultancy based in London, in December 2022.

Featured image: Air India