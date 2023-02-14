Air India Resumes Mumbai-New York Nonstop Route

DALLAS — Air India (AI) has resumed nonstop flights between Mumbai (BOM) and New York (JFK). The restart of the AI route comes as the Tata Group revamps its reputation, optimizing its airlines’ fleets and expanding their route networks.

Resuming today, February 14, the route was last served in March 2019. The carrier also operates nonstop flights from Mumbai to Newark and San Francisco.

Air India Boeing 777-200ER (VT-ALF). Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

40+ Weekly Flights to the US

According to the carrier, this move is in line with Air India’s efforts to position Mumbai as a significant hub, second only to Delhi, providing maximum international connectivity between India and the rest of the world.

The Mumbai-New York-JFK flight will be operated daily using newly inducted Boeing 777-200LR aircraft, bringing AI’s India-US frequency to 47 non-stop flights per week.

Moreover, it also operates non-stop flights from Delhi to Chicago, New York, Newark, Washington, DC, San Francisco, and from Bengaluru to San Francisco.

“Adding this new service from Mumbai to New York JFK, following December’s launch of non-stop flights from Mumbai to San Francisco, affirms our commitment to develop a major international hub in India’s commercial capital. With the opening of this route, Air India will offer 47 nonstop flights available each week between India and the United States, with a further 14 serving Canada every week.” Air India’s CEO & MD, Campbell Wilson

With this resumption of service, Air India is looking to strengthen its presence in the US market, while also enhancing its connectivity and further establishing Mumbai as a hub for international travel.

“A key element of Air India’s Vihaan.AI transformation is considerably improving connectivity between India’s major cities and major global destinations,” added chief executive Campbell Wilson.

Featured image: Air India VT-ALN Boeing 777-337(ER). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways