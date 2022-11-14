Air India Joins AAPA, FIA Airline Groups

DALLAS – According to the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) website, Air India (AI) has become its latest member and the first Indian carrier to join the group.

Other carriers that are part of AAPA include All Nippon Airways (NH), Bangkok Airways (PG), Cathay Pacific (CX), EVA Air (BR), Japan Air Lines (JL), Singapore Airlines (SQ), and Thai Airways (TG).

The move is part of the carrier’s plan to re-establish itself as a “world-class” airline.

China Airlines and EVA Air are both members of AAPA. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

First Indian Airline to Join AAPA

AAPA was established in 1966 with the primary purpose ‘to serve as a common forum for the articulation of views on matters and issues of common interest to the Asia Pacific aviation industry; to foster close cooperation with other relevant stakeholders; and to encourage the successful evolution of the travel and tourism industry as a key contributor to economic, social and cultural development.’

Speaking of the new addition, AAPA Director General Subhas Menon said, “It is an honour for AAPA to welcome Air India into our ranks as the first Indian airline to join the association. Air India operated its first flight in 1932 in India, which represents one of the largest civil aviation markets in the world. The airline will add considerable weight to the international aviation discourse undertaken by AAPA on behalf of Asia Pacific airlines.”

Air India is also a member of the Star Alliance. Photo: Yifei Yu/Airways

India’s Growing Aviation Market

AI also revealed that it had joined the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA). The group, which also includes IndiGo (6E) and SpiceJet (SG), was formed to be the ‘voice of India’s airline industry’ with the ‘overall objective of safety & growth in the Indian aviation sector.’

The move comes after AI recently unveiled its five-year plan to re-establish itself as a “world-class” airline. The Tata Group took over AI in January 2022, and discussions have begun about merging the flag carrier with fellow Tata airline, Vistara (UK).

The airline’s Chief Executive Campbell Wilson said, “India is on the cusp of an aviation boom, and, as a leading player, it is the responsibility of Air India to play an active role in helping realize this potential.”

The CEO added, “Membership of FIA and AAPA, along with our existing role in IATA, allows us to work together with our domestic and international peers, as well as other stakeholders, to address issues for consumer, industry, national and international benefit.”

Featured Image: Air India Boeing 787-8 (VT-ANP). Photo: Christian Winter/Airways