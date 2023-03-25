Air India Takes Delivery of Its First A321neo

DALLAS — Air India (AI) has taken delivery of its first Airbus A321neo. VT-RTD has landed at Delhi International Airport (DEL). The A321neo fitted with CFM LEAP 1A engines is named after Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of the Tata group.

It has been 13 years since AI has taken delivery of an A321 aircraft. Earlier in 2010, it received its last A321ceo, with registration VT-PPX.

According to FlightRadar24, VT-RTD operated as AIC1111 took off from Hamburg Airport (XFW), and landed successfully at DEL.

#FlyAI: All set to welcome the newest entrant to our AI Family- Airbus A321 Neo (VT-RTD). It’s taken off from Hamburg & we can’t wait to see her land here!

This is the 1st A321 Neo (fitted with CFM LEAP 1A Engines) type of aircraft to be inducted by AI.



Pic 3 by @flightradar24 pic.twitter.com/a23l4iPOAi — Air India (@airindiain) March 25, 2023

First A321neo of Four

According to some local reports, Airbus is set to deliver a total of four A321neos to AI. The four planes previously destined for Russian carriers are now painted in AI livery. The first AI A321neo completed test flights last month.

Its been four years since the Indian carrier has taken delivery of a narrowbody airliner and it is the first one after Tata’s acquisition of AI.

Today’s delivery is one of the 36 previously leased aircraft that includes five ex-Delta Air Lines (DL) Boeing 777-200LRs, six Boeing 777ERs, 21 A320s, and four A321neos.

The arrival of the A321neo comes on the heels of the AI announcement of its commitment to order 470 aircraft, which includes both narrow and wide-body planes from Airbus and Boeing.

Featured Image: Air India