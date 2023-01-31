Air India to Implement Coruson Safety Management Software

DALLAS — India’s FSC, led by TATA Group, Air India (AI), has selected Ideagen’s Coruson enterprise cloud software to enhance safety management on flights. The Star Alliance member, with the help of Coruson, will be able to get real-time intelligence, reporting, and status on in-flight incidents.

In a statement, AI said that they have selected a UK-based Ideagen enterprise for the installation of safety data software for inflight safety with effect from May 1, 2023. AI will roll out the requirement for paperwork to large extent and to key personnel and authorities without delay. Apart from these Indian carrier is also procuring iPads for pilots and crew members and once available they will add Coruson to it.

With the help of Coruson, AI will be able to get full visibility of safety data from the maintenance of the plane to the cabin crew onboard checks. Subsequently, enabling it to access the most delinquent data and utilize this to spot and mitigate probable risks, thereby improving the safety of operations.

Air India Boeing 777-200ER (VT-ALF). Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Statements from Senior Executives

Air India’s Head of Safety, Security, and Quality, Mr. Henry Donohoe While commenting on the development said, “We are going for a significant and substantial upgrade of our existing systems and processes to ensure seamless flow of intelligence and data on a real-time basis. Coruson is trusted by the aviation industry globally for risk mitigation, auditing, and training. Its induction will go a long way in enhancing our capabilities for the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew, particularly at a time when Air India is rapidly expanding its network on both national and international routes.”

Ideagen Enterprise CEO Ben Dorks said, “We are honored to be supporting Air India (AI) to continue to assure the safety of their passengers, crew, and highly skilled workforce. Air India, like Ideagen, is in an exciting period of growth, adding more routes to connect India with the rest of the world, and we are delighted to be with them on that journey.”

The CEO added, “As an expert in software solutions within regulated and high-compliance industries, we have a strong pedigree in quality management, health and safety, risk mitigation, auditing, training, and collaboration software. Air India customers can be assured that they are in safe hands.”

Photo: Ideagen

About Ideagen

Ideagen’s technologies are trusted by the aviation industry globally for risk alleviation, auditing, and training. Around 750 aviation and aerospace organizations across the globe use Ideagen to support them with their quality and safety operations.

The company’s tech enhances airlines’ capabilities for the safety and well-being of their passengers and crew. This is particularly important at a time when AI is rapidly growing its network on both domestic and international routes.

VT-ANG Air India Boeing 787-8. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Vihaan.AI

Vihaan.AI has a transformational roadmap for five years of operations with defined milestones. AI will be growing its routes and fleet, developing customer propositions, and improving trustworthiness and on-time performance.

With the help of Vihaan.AI, Indian FSC looking to position itself in technology, sustainability, and innovation, while strongly investing in hiring the best industry talent. Above all, it will put AI on the path toward sustainable growth, profits, and market leadership.

Recently, the Indian aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), imposed monetary fines in three distinct cases of disorderly passengers. The DGCA said that AI had not followed protocol when an unruly male passenger on a November 26 flight from New York (JFK) to Delhi (DEL) urinated on an elderly lady sitting nearby.

Feature Image: Air India Boeing 787-8 (VT-ANP). Photo: Christian Winter/Airways