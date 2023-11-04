Air India, Alaska Airlines Enter Interline Partnership

DALLAS — Air India (AI) and Alaska Airlines (AS) have entered into an interline partnership that allows AI passengers to have seamless connections to and from 32 destinations across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The agreement between the airlines includes bilateral interlining, which enables both airlines to offer tickets for travel on each other’s networks. Additionally, they have agreed upon a Special Prorate Agreement, which allows AI to offer ‘through fares’ for routes covering AS’ network.

A ‘through-fare’ is the fare charged from the point of boarding to a destination that is not on the current route.

Air India US Expansion

Air India currently operates 47 non-stop flights per week connecting Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai to five major US cities: New York, Newark, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and San Francisco. The airline plans to introduce over 400 new weekly flights during the upcoming winter season, with approximately 50% of the flights serving international destinations.

Announcing our new Interline partner, @AlaskaAir ! Travel seamlessly on a single ticket to and from 32 other destinations across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, on Alaska Airlines flights when you connect via Air India gateways in San Francisco, New York, Newark-New Jersey,… pic.twitter.com/bVLrwpMfsy — Air India (@airindia) November 4, 2023

According to Air India CEO and managing director Campbell Wilson, the airline will take deliveries of more than 30 new aircraft and add more than 400 weekly flights during the northern winter 2023 schedule. Around 200 of these new flights will be on international routes, expanding connectivity between India and North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

