Air India Orders 470 Airbus, Boeing Aircraft

PARIS — On Tuesday, Tata Group-owned airline Air India (AI) signed purchase agreements to acquire 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, advancing its US$70bn (based on list prices) fleet expansion program announced in February.

Air India has firm orders for 34 A350-1000s, six A350-900s, 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, and ten Boeing 777X widebody planes, as well as 140 Airbus A320neo, 70 Airbus A321neo, and 190 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody planes.

The purchase agreements were signed on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show.

The Airbus A350 will lead the new aircraft deliveries later this year, with the majority of the order arriving in mid-2025. The airline has already begun receiving 11 leased Boeing 777 and 25 A320 aircraft in order to accelerate its fleet and network expansion.

Air India VT-ALN Boeing 777-337(ER). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Comments from Tata Sons, Air India

“This landmark step further positions Air India for long-term growth and success that, we have every hope, will come together to represent the best of modern aviation to the world,” said N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons and Air India.

Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India, said, “Our ambitious fleet renewal and expansion programme will see Air India operate the most advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft across our route network within five years. We are proud to be working with all our partners in this journey to rebuild a global airline which reflects India taking a more confident posture around the world.”

Featured image: Airbus