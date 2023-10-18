Air France to End Paris-Orly Flights
Airlines Airports

Air France to End Paris-Orly Flights

DALLAS — French flag carrier Air France (AF) has announced that it will stop offering its own flights out of Paris-Orly Airport (ORY) by summer 2026.

The airline has seen a significant drop in demand, of around 40%, for domestic flights originating from Orly, watching as a great part of its customers are switching instead to its main hub at Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG).

This transition is, according to the airline, a consequence of the drop in domestic business travel and the growing shift toward rail, impulsed by the current French government as a measure to fight climate change and promote rail travel.

During the next three years, all Air France connections to Toulouse (TLS), Marseille (MRS), Nice (NCE), and overseas domestic flights out of Orly will remain operative. However, in 2026, the airline will fully retrieve from Paris’ secondary airport and will leave Transavia France (TO) as the main Group’s operator.

With the Air France exit, Orly Airport will now be dominated by the low-cost carrier Transavia France. Photo: Dylan Agbagni (Wikimedia Commons)

Orly, Relegated to Low-cost Travel

The termination of AF flights out of ORY will not only translate into a more sustainable and greener aviation economy in Paris, but it will also make the airport the main low-cost travel destination airport for passengers traveling to the French capital.

There are countless premium airlines that still mostly choose to fly to Paris-Orly instead of Charles de Gaulle today, like Iberia (IB), Air Europa (UX), Royal Air Maroc (AT), or TAP Air Portugal (TP). With the AF exit, this event may now invite these carriers to switch sides and move to CDG as well.

The division between traffic will then be clearer than ever. From 2026 onwards, CDG will be destined for all premium and business travel flights, while ORY will now have an exclusive role in the transit of leisure, low-cost, and former-colonial airline travel.

Featured image: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

Air France-KLM to Order 50 Airbus A350

Tags:

Share This Post:

Deputy Reporter - Europe & Middle East
Commercial aviation enthusiast from Madrid, Spain. Studying for a degree in Air Traffic Management and Operations at the Technical University of Madrid. Aviation photographer since 2018.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Routes, Uncategorized

Sun Country Airlines Adds 10 New Routes

October 17, 2023
Airlines, Embraer

Lufthansa to Equip City Airlines with 40 Narrowbody

October 17, 2023
Pegasus Airlines A321neo
Airlines, Routes

Pegasus Reveals Plans to Set Up European Subsidiaries

October 17, 2023
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES N8639B BOEING 737-8H4(WL).
Airlines, Special Flights

Southwest Shares Flight Path Plans for 2024 Total

October 14, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X