Air France Returns to New York’s Newark Liberty this Winter

DALLAS – Beginning on December 12, 2022, Air France (AF) will resume nonstop, daily service from its hub at Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG) to Newark Liberty (EWR).

Newark Liberty Airport is the second-largest international airport serving the New York metropolitan area, which is situated about 18 miles from Manhattan.

The Boeing 777-200, which has a seating capacity of 280 passengers (40 in business class, 24 in premium economy, and 216 in economy), will be used to fly the following flights: AF062 leaves CDG at 12:30 and arrives at EWR at 15:00; AF063 leaves EWR at 17:05 and arrives at CDG at 06:05 (the following day).

With this daily service, AF has resumed service to EWR, which it had previously served with nonstop flights up until 2012. It will be offered in addition to the “shuttle” service already offered between CDG and New York-John F. Kennedy (JFK) airports, which includes two flights each day from Skyteam member Delta Air Lines (DL) and six flights each day operated by AF.

In addition to Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York-JFK, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. in the United States; Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver in Canada; and Cancun and Mexico City in Mexico, EWR will be AF’s 18th destination in North America this winter.

Air France F-GSPX Boeing 777-200(ER). Photo: Michael Mendyk/Airways

75 Years in New York

Air France’s presence in New York started on June 24, 1946, at 7:00 p.m., when a DC4 named “Ciel d’île de France” departed from Paris-Orly. The first scheduled service arrived in New York after 23 hours and 45 minutes of travel time, traveling at an average speed of 305 km/h with two stops along the way—one in Ireland and the other in Terre Neuve.

A few months later, in January 1947, the Lockheed Constellation was made available, allowing for the elimination of one of the outbound stopovers and the creation of a direct route home. On board, Air France personnel developed a modular cabin (with up to 46 seats during a day flight and 22 berths during a night flight) and a service, dubbed the “Golden Comet,” which permanently changed the perception of the airline.

In the 50s, with the improved version of the Lockheed Constellation known as the “Constellation Super G,” the New York route became legendary with the “Parisian Special” on the outward journey and the “Golden Parisian” on the return.

The “Château de Versailles,” a brand-new Boeing 707, ushered in the jet era on January 31, 1960. The type flew from Paris to New York in half the time it used to take, at a cruising speed of 900 km/h.

The first commercial flight of the Boeing 747 brought about a fresh revolution for AF ten years later, on June 3, 1970. Jumbo Jet mass air travel had arrived.

However, the airline allocated its most impressive aircraft to a now-legendary trip on November 22, 1977. Concorde broke away from space and time at 2,200 km/h and a flight duration of 3h30, enabling AF to fly faster than the sun.

The biggest aircraft to ever land on a runway at JFK Airport in New York performed a kiss landing on November 21, 2009. With the A380, AF permanently inscribed its name in the annals of aviation history with its Superjumbo and its 516 passengers.

Featured image: Air France F-GSPX Boeing 777-200. Photo: Brad Tisdel/Airways