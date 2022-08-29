Air France Pilots Suspended after Flight Deck Brawl

Listen to this article:

DALLAS – Two Air France (AF) pilots have been suspended after being involved in a physical altercation in mid-air during a flight from Geneva to Paris.

Switzerland’s La Tribune reported that the argument between the pilots commenced shortly after take off. The pair grabbed each other by their collars after one reportedly hit the other.

The incident, onboard an Airbus A320, occurred back in June. Flight Attendants could hear the argument and were forced to enter the flight deck. One remained here to supervise the pair until the flight landed.

The French air safety board (BEA) is investigating several safety incidents at the airline. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways.

“Totally Inappropriate Behaviour”

A spokesperson for AF has said that the incident is now being thoroughly investigated and that the pilot’s behavior was “totally inappropriate.”

The report comes just days after the French air safety board, the Bureau d’Enquêtes et d’Analyses pour la Sécurité de l’aviation Civile (BEA), issued a report stating that some AF pilots had been neglecting safety protocols.

The airline has since announced that it will carry out its own internal audit and that safety is its top priority.

Featured Image: The altercation took place onboard one of the airline’s Airbus A320s. Photo: Robert Dumitrescu/Airways.