Air France Connects Hollywood to the Cannes Film Festival

DALLAS — Air France (AF) will operate a special nonstop service between Los Angeles and Nice with three flights on May 15, 22, and 29, 2023. The special flights are geared towards LA film buffs who want to experience the Cannes Film Festival. The flight schedule is as follows:

May 15 and 22, 2023: flight AF041 – leaves Los Angeles at 13:10, arriving in Nice at 09:30 the following day.

May 29, 2023: flight AF040 – leaves Nice at 13:55, arriving in Los Angeles at 17:05 the same day.

The flights between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Nice Côte d’Azur Airport (NCE) will be operated by the airline’s long-haul jewel, the Airbus A350-900, with 324 seats including 34 in Business, 24 in Premium Economy, and 266 in Economy. Business seats are full-flat beds with almost 2 meters of space, while Premium Economy seats have a 48-cm seat pan and recline to 124°.

Economy seats have ergonomic foam, recline to 118°, and have 79cm of legroom. Additionally, each cabin is equipped with in-flight Wi-Fi connections and individual High-Definition touch screens.

During the summer season, from March to October, the SkyTeam Airline Alliance member will operate up to 26 weekly flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and LAX.

F-GSQX Air France Boeing 777-300ER. Phot: Tony Bordelais/Airways

From New York to Nice With Love

Additionally, there will be four special flights between New York JFK and NCE for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, taking place between June 19 and 23, 2023.

These flights will be operated by Boeing 777-300ER with the French airline’s new long-haul cabins, departing from New York on June 17 and 18, 2023, and returning from Nice on June 23 and 24, 2023.

Air France has been a partner of the Cannes Film Festival for 43 years in a row, with the 76th edition taking place in May. An American in Paris was the first film shown on board an AF Constellation flying from New York to Paris in 1951.

Featured image: Air France F-HTYD, ‘Nice’, Airbus A350-900. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways