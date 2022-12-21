Air France Guarantees Flights Despite Crew Strike

DALLAS — Despite the fact that tomorrow (December 22) is the first day of a Christmas cabin crew strike, Air France (AF) has stated that its entire flight schedule will operate as planned.

The SNGAF and UNAC unions are requesting a temporary contractual solution to replace their collective agreement with the airline. At the same time, the SNPNC and CGT unions are protesting “malfunctions” in their working conditions and current pay.

The strike notice is for December 22 until January 2. Schedules for other days will only be known 24 hours in advance.

Cabin crews from LCC French Bee (BF), which flies to destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and French overseas territories, have also been called to strike on December 22–25.

Air France has stated that it will not make any changes until negotiations on a new agreement are completed, which is expected to be in March 2023 at the latest.

However, SNGAF’s Sébastien Portal argued that the airline management issued an indefinite note that gives crews no protection.

“The bosses can modify this note unilaterally from one day to the next, which could mean changes to our working hours or our pay, without consulting us,” Unac’s Anne Vildy said.

This is a developing story.

Featured image: Air France A350-900 (F-HYTA). Photo: Casey Groulx/Airways