Air France Cancels 85 Flights from Paris Hub

DALLAS – Due to a strike by airport workers, Air France-KLM (AF) has canceled 85 short and medium-haul flights from Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) on Thursday.

The Aeroports de Paris-operated airport is being impacted by a labor strike involving six unions in France. According to a joint statement from the unions, workers are demanding an immediate 300-euro ($322) raise in base salaries.

Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport is the largest international airport in France.

Air france F-HYTD Airbus A350-941. Photo: Joao Santoro/Airways

DGAC Actions

The French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) was compelled to ask airlines to decrease traffic at the airport, resulting in aircraft cancellations. Air France-KLM announced that its flagship Air France airline had to cancel 85 flights and reschedule some long-haul flights.

Customers who have been affected by the cancellations will be notified, and the airline does not expect the strike to continue after Thursday.

Air France issued a statement saying, “As part of the strike called by some Paris Airport subcontractors on 9 June 2022, disruptions may occur, especially waiting times at security checks that will be significantly increased.”

The airline added that commercial measures are in place to allow you to postpone your trip if you wish. “We are very sorry for this situation caused by this Paris Airport strike and we thank you for your understanding,” said AF.

THis is a developing story.

F-GSQX Air France Boeing 777-300ER. Phot: Tony Bordelais/Airways