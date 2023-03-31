Air China Returns to London Gatwick Airport

DALLAS — With the return of services to Beijing, London Gatwick Airport (LGW) is preparing to welcome back Air China (CA) this week.

Starting tomorrow, April 1, the Chinese flag carrier will operate four flights per week to Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK), increasing to daily service on April 24.

It will be the first flight between the UK’s second-largest airport and China since early 2020, resuming due to the rising demand for travel between the two countries.

With the return of CA, LGW will offer nearly 50 long-haul destinations this summer, and PEK, as a CA hub, provides fantastic onward connections throughout China and more broadly across Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

The new service demonstrates VINCI Airports’ commitment to serving communities and sustaining business growth through the development of air connectivity. It also highlights Gatwick’s competitiveness to attract vital new routes to important markets.

Airbus A350-900 Air China B-308M Star Alliance. Photo: Davide Calabresi/Airways

Comments from London Gatwick, Air China Officials

Stephanie Wear, VP Aviation Development, Gatwick Airport said: “We are delighted to welcome Air China back to London Gatwick, providing a vital connection between two of the world’s most influential capital cities.

“China is the world’s second-largest economy, so by offering direct flights between London and Beijing, Gatwick is providing an important service to people and businesses across the Southeast

“It is also great news for tourism and hospitality across the region. Chinese visitors are traditionally high spenders so the return of regular flights will help support these sectors, which suffered so badly throughout the pandemic.”



Jingjie Li, General Manager, Air China London said: “We are delighted to resume our direct service from London Gatwick to Beijing. We are well prepared to serve passengers travelling between the UK and China, and via our hub at Beijing Capital Airport to beyond.”

Featured image: Air China B-1466 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways