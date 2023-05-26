Air Canada Expands Winter Sun Schedule

DALLAS – Air Canada (AC) has announced a significant expansion to its winter flying schedule, including four new routes from Toronto (YYZ) and Montreal (YUL). According to an official release by the airline, AC will be increasing its capacity this winter by 11% compared to 2022 and 8% more than 2019.

From YYZ, the Canadian flag carrier will commence year-round flights to Monterrey (MTY), Mexico, four times weekly from October 29. It will also begin a weekly seasonal service to Fort-de-France (FDF) in the French Caribbean from December 16.

Meanwhile, a weekly flight from YUL to Los Cabos (SJD), Mexico and a weekly service from YUL to La Romana (LRM) will begin mid-December. Both will be operated on a seasonal basis.

The airline will also be increasing frequencies on key sun routes from YYZ, YUL, Vancouver (YVR), Halifax (YHZ), Quebec City (YQB), Ottawa (YOW) and Edmonton (YEG) by up to 50%. This includes services to Florida, Mexico and Las Vegas.

Air Canada C-GJVX Airbus A321. Photo: Michal Mendyk/Airways.

Airline Comments

Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning at AC, said, “We are seeing strong, ongoing interest for winter leisure travel, and as the leading carrier from Canada to popular sun destinations with up to 683 weekly flights planned this winter, we are thrilled to add exciting new services from Toronto and Montreal to the Caribbean and Mexico and significant increases from our Vancouver hub in response to pent up demand. With the most flights to choose from coast to coast this winter to popular leisure sun destinations and convenient travel package options through Air Canada Vacations, customers can begin booking their vacation to their preferred destination now.

“Air Canada continues implementing its global network strategy and has extended several European routes to year-round including Toulouse, Barcelona, Edinburgh, Lisbon, Rome, Madrid and Copenhagen. We have optimized our schedule to conveniently connect Europe to popular leisure destinations in Florida and Mexico, enabling customers from Spain, France, Italy, the UK and Denmark to enjoy one-stop travel to sought-after North American vacation destinations this winter. We look forward to welcoming our customers onboard.”

Featured Image: Air Canada Boeing 737-8. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways.