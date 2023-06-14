Air Canada Announces Vancouver-Singapore Nonstop
DALLAS — Air Canada (AC) has introduced a nonstop service between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) as part of the airline’s strategic plans to increase international revenue.

Flights are planned to begin on April 3, 2024, and will operate four times per week on AC’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

According to the airline, this schedule was created to efficiently connect popular North American destinations through YVR, one of the airline’s main bases, providing a gateway to the rest of Asia.

Star Alliance codeshare partner Singapore Airlines (SQ) will provide easier connections to destinations past SIN. Canada’s flag carrier operates several routes across the Pacific, including Shanghai (PVG), Beijing (PEK), Hong Kong (HKG), Taipei (TPE), Tokyo (HND), Osaka (ITM), and Seoul (ICN). Most routes to China are currently suspended.

Singapore A350-900 9V-SMV
Star Alliance partner Singapore Airlines (SQ) will provide AC customers with easy access to Asian destinations. Photo: Michal Mendyk/Airways

Comments from Airport Officials

Lim Ching Kiat, Executive Vice President for Air Hub and Cargo Development at SIN, said that the airport was “thrilled to welcome AC as it makes its much-anticipated return to Singapore Changi Airport after more than three decades. The link to Canada is strategically significant for Changi as point-to-point travel between the two countries has shown strong recovery, with passenger traffic surpassing 80% of pre-Covid-19 levels in the first quarter of 2023. The resumption of the Vancouver-Singapore service strengthens the connectivity between Canada and Asia, and will facilitate growth in both business and leisure travel.”

“This non-stop service will also increase access to several important markets across the Indo-Pacific area, supporting trade diversification and investment opportunities that benefit our local economy. I would like to thank Air Canada for its continued investment in YVR as part of its growing network between Asia and the Americas and we look forward to welcoming this new service to Singapore,” said President and CEO of Vancouver Airport Authority Tamara Vrooman.

Air Canada Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Max Langley/Airways

Cabin Overview of AC Boeing 787 Dreamliner

The Dreamliner operating the route features a three-class configuration along with various benefits compared to other long-haul aircraft in the fleet. AC currently operates over 30 Boring 787s, and deliveries are expected to continue throughout the upcoming months.

Economy class features a sensitive touchscreen TV with an advanced entertainment system, numerous ports for charging electronics, and comfort items including pillows and blankets. The premium economy product consists of slightly larger seats with extra legroom and priority boarding.

Further, AC’s Signature Class, the airline’s most premium product, contains an enhanced dining experience with lie-flat seats and a mattress pad for further comfort.

As carriers quickly recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for premium products has increased. Following the introduction of this route, the Canadian airline will have to compete with other airlines offering regular service between Asia and North America in order to gain a more noticeable presence in the Southeast Asian market.

Featured image: C-FVNF Air Canada Boeing 787-9. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

