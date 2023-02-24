Air Canada, United Airlines to Offer 260+ Daily Transborder Flights

DALLAS — Air Canada (AC) and United Airlines (UA) will offer greater capacity and new routes for the summer of 2023 between Canada and the United States as part of their improved transborder joint business agreement.

There will be a new AC-operated flight between Washington-Dulles (IAD) and Vancouver (YVR) and a new UA-operated flight between IAD and Calgary (YYC).

The two Star Alliance carriers have cooperated to optimize their schedules, contingent upon relevant government and regulatory requirements, and have increased the number of flights to offer customers improved connectivity and more flexible flight options.

“Through our longstanding partnership with United Airlines, Air Canada has been able to offer customers ever-increasing and significant benefits…Together we will offer more than 260 daily departures to the US, and new non-stop flights from Vancouver and Calgary to Washington-Dulles.” Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President of Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada

United Airlines N29985 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Julian Schopfer/Airways

Transborder Schedule

With more than 80 transborder codeshare routes and over 260 daily flights, there is a 20% increase in scheduled capacity compared to summer 2022.

The schedule will include up to 120 daily departures between the airlines’ hub markets, up from 101 in the summer of 2021. Flights will be timed to offer optimized connections at both airlines’ hubs and line stations.

The two carriers will also operate “shuttle-style” hourly flights throughout the day between the major hubs of the two carriers. Frequencies and routes for these hourly flights are as follows:

Toronto (YYZ) – New York/Newark (EWR): 16 flights daily

Toronto (YYZ) – Chicago (ORD): 13 flights daily

Vancouver (YVR) – San Francisco (SFO): 11 flights daily

Air Canada C-GEFA Airbus A330-300. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

As part of their summer schedule, the airlines will also offer expanded transborder services between the United States and Western Canada. Notably, there will be a total of nine daily flights between Vancouver and New York/Newark, Houston (IAH), and Chicago (ORD), as well as seven daily flights between Los Angeles (LAX) and Vancouver.

Additionally, a second daily flight will be operated between Calgary and both Chicago and Houston, and a second daily flight will also be added from Edmonton to Denver. These additions aim to provide travelers with more options for their travel needs.

Feature Image: Luca Flores Liam Funnell/Airways