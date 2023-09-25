Air Canada Orders Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner Aircraft

DALLAS — Air Canada (AC) has placed a firm order with Boeing for 18 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft. The deliveries of these new aircraft are scheduled to start in Q4 2025, with the last aircraft set to be delivered in Q1 2027.

The purpose of this order is to replace older, less efficient wide-body aircraft that are currently in the AC fleet. The agreement also includes options for an additional 12 Boeing 787-10 aircraft. The airline says these options provide flexibility for future growth to meet the demands of its customers.

According to Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada, the airline has made investing in the passenger experience a core priority. The Dreamliner has been well-received by customers, and AC is pleased to offer them a larger version of this popular aircraft.

The new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner will feature a new, state-of-the-art interior cabin design. Additionally, the 787 is highly fuel-efficient, which will not only generate operational savings but also support AC’s sustainability goals of reducing emissions.

Air Canada C-GHPQ Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

Air Canada Fleet

Air Canada currently operates 30 Boeing 787-9 and 8 Boeing 787-8 versions of the Dreamliner. They also have two more 787-9 aircraft scheduled for delivery from a previous order. The Boeing 787-10 is the largest model in the Dreamliner family and can carry over 330 passengers, depending on the seat configuration. It offers 175 cubic meters (6,187 cubic feet) of cargo volume.

The Dreamliner is known for providing exceptional passenger comfort with its enhanced cabin pressurization and humidity controls, as well as having the largest dimmable windows of any commercial aircraft. Boeing claims that the 787-10 has up to 25% lower fuel emissions per seat compared to the aircraft it replaces.

This order is part of the carrier’s ongoing fleet renewal program, which includes the acquisition of new Airbus A220 aircraft and plans to acquire 28 extra-long range (XLR) versions of the Airbus A321neo starting in 2025. Additionally, AC has finalized a purchase agreement for 30 ES-30 electric-hybrid aircraft under development by Heart Aerospace, expected to enter service in 2028.

It is worth noting that the Boeing 787-10 aircraft order announced replaces a previously announced agreement to purchase two Boeing 777 freighter aircraft. As a result, AC will no longer take delivery of those two freighters. Currently, AC operates approximately 240 aircraft in its mainline and Air Canada Rouge fleets.

Featured image: Air Canada