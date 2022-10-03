DALLAS – Air Canada (AC) continues its growth in the North American market with the announcement of two new transborder routes between Canada and the United States.

The move was announced in an AC press release of the airline today, October 3, choosing Newark (EWR) and Houston (IAH) as the two new daily destinations of its hubs in Vancouver (YVR) and Halifax (YHZ), respectively.

Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada, stated that “These routes will give customers in Atlantic and Western Canada more convenient options for flying to the U.S.”

Galardo added that the new routes “will reinforce the already strong links between Atlantic Canada and New York, while for customers in Western Canada they will provide more options for reaching destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean through United Airlines’ Houston hub.”

Flight Schedules

The schedules of the two new daily flights are as follows:

Air Canada’s flight AC8670 will depart every day from Halifax at 11:45, arriving in New York at 13:04. The return flight will fly back from Newark at 13:45, arriving at Halifax at 16:35 as AC8669. It will be operated by a full-economy configurated De Havilland Canada Q-400 from December 16th, 2022.

The other daily flight from Vancouver to Houston has a scheduled departure at 08:45, arriving at its destination at 15:08 as AC1300, while the return flight will depart at 16:30 from Houston, arriving in Vancouver at 19:15 as AC1301. It will be operated by AC’s brand new Airbus A220 aircraft from December 16th as well, offering both business and economy class cabins on this route.

The Airbus A220’s stunning fuel efficiency and range have led Air Canada to open new longer routes in the United States, such as Montreal-San Francisco or Vancouver-Houston. Photo: Michal Mendyk/Airways

A Global Network Reinforcement

This announcement by AC has two clear objectives: to bring in some road and rail passenger traffic from across the US-Canada border by creating a new air travel alternative. The airline also aims to reinforce its existing network within the US to increase the number of potential travelers looking for a quicker connection between Canada and Latin America or the Caribbean.

This will be achieved by transferring passengers from these two new routes through the two busiest United Airlines (UA) Star Alliance hubs in America, which offer an extensive route offer to South and Central America.

On the other hand, passengers who wish to fly from Houston will have a more direct route to Asia via Vancouver, while passengers flying from Newark will find new alternatives to connect through Canada onto flights to Europe.

Featured Photograph: Brandon Farris/Airways