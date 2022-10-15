Air Canada Adds European Routes, Resumes Japan Flights

DALLAS – Air Canada (AC) has announced new services to Europe starting next summer and the resumption of two flights to Japan.

The Canadian airline will launch three new routes to Europe. The new services include Toronto (YYZ)-Brussels (BRU) and Montreal (YUL)-Toulouse (TLS) and Copenhagen (CPH). These three routes will start on June 1 and operate five times a week.

AC834 will leave YYZ at 18:20 for BRU using a Boeing 787. The return will be AC835, leaving BRU at 10:15. AC878 will depart YUL at 19:30, bound for TLS using an Airbus A330. AC879 will leave TLS at 13:15. Finishing the new European routes, AC826 will depart YUL for CPH at 17:55 with a Boeing 787. The return, AC827, will leave CPH at 13:15.

The carrier will also resume YYZ to Tokyo Haneda (HND) service daily starting on May 1. Starting June 2, AC will operate flights from Vancouver (YVR) to Osaka (KIX) four times a week.

AC1 will be assigned to the YYZ to HND service. It will leave YYZ at 13:40 with a Boeing 787. AC2 will operate the return and leave HND at 17:30. YVR to KIX will depart at 13:10 as AC23, utilizing a Boeing 787 as well. AC24 will fly the return, leaving KIX at 17:40.

Air Canada Boeing 787-9. Brandon Farris/Airways

Airline Comments

Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada, said, “We continue to pursue our disciplined approach of expanding our global network in response to anticipated demand. We are especially pleased to be adding three new strategic routes to Europe, resuming important services to Japan, and increasing frequencies to key international destinations for summer 2023.”

He continued, “Toronto-Brussels will complement our current services from Montreal, while further expanding Air Canada’s reach to Europe and beyond through our Star Alliance partner Brussels Airlines, which offers easy connections throughout Europe and Africa. Meanwhile, our Montreal-Toulouse route not only links two global aerospace centres, but it is also the only year-round service between North America and southwestern France.”

“We are also increasing our presence in Scandinavia with the addition of summer service from Montreal to Copenhagen, a Star Alliance hub that offers connections throughout Northern Europe, while enabling customers on both sides of the Atlantic to visit and explore each other’s countries conveniently.”

Featured image: Air Canada Boeing 787-9. Daniel Gorun/Airways