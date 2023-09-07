Air Canada Announces 2024 Expanded Service to Europe

DALLAS — Toronto-based Air Canada (AC) unveiled plans to expand service to popular destinations in Europe, anticipating a schedule that reflects its 2019 summer demand. The airline is set to increase frequency among both seasonal and year-round transatlantic destinations, including Madrid (MAD), Rome (FCO), Amsterdam (AMS), and Copenhagen (CPH).

AC highlighted the newly announced service between Montreal (YUL) and Madrid (MAD), adding to the current route between Toronto (YYZ) and the Spanish capital. Year-round flights will be operated by Boeing 787-8 aircraft, offering a wide selection of premium economy and Signature Class seats for all travelers. The route will be operated five times a week and is the only direct flight between YUL and MAD.

Furthermore, AC implemented expansions to numerous transatlantic destinations originating from YUL and YYZ. 10 routes departing each base will either increase the weekly frequency or extend seasonal operations. The largest increase is seen in routes to FCO, accommodating 9 weekly frequencies from YUL and 12 weekly frequencies from YYZ. Other destinations, including Casablanca (CMN) and Manchester (MAN), are scheduled to receive six weekly frequencies from YUL and YYZ, respectively.

Flights to MAD will be operated by the 255-seat Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

Remarks from AC Executive Mark Galardo

Mark Galardo, Air Canada Executive Vice President of Revenue and Network Planning, stated, “Air Canada saw a tremendous rebound in international flying this past summer, particularly on the trans-Atlantic, and we expect Europe will remain popular next year. In anticipation of this, we are expanding our flying schedule to offer customers more choice and flexibility as they begin to plan their 2024 holidays. The centerpiece of today’s announcement is our new Montreal-Madrid flight. This will be the only year-round service between Montreal and the Spanish capital, complementing our long-standing Toronto-Madrid flights, and offering compelling options for leisure customers and also returning business travelers.”

“We are excited to announce a significant expansion of our service offering to Italy, with a combined three daily flights from Toronto and Montreal to Rome, as well as daily services to Milan and Venice,” said Mr. Galardo regarding the expansion to Italy. “This underpins the importance of Italy in Air Canada’s global network, as we are the largest carrier between Canada and Italy, and the only one connecting the two countries on a year-round basis.”

Featured image: Daniel Gorun/Airways