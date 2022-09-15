Air Canada to Acquire 30 ES-30 Electric Regional Aircraft

DALLAS – Air Canada (AC) has today, September 15, 2022, announced that it has signed a purchase agreement for 30 ES-30 electric-hybrid regional aircraft, currently under development by Heart Aerospace of Sweden.

As part of the agreement, AC will also acquire a US$5 million equity stake in the manufacturer. It joins the the Swedish aerospace and Defence company Saab who has also invested US$5 million.

Regional Routes

Due to enter service in 2028, the zero-emissions ES-30 aircraft are expected to offer the Canadian flag carrier significant operational savings and benefits. AC will put the revolutionary aircraft to use on its regional and commuter services, enabling the airline to serve these routes more sustainably.

Heart Aerospace currently has 96 Letter of Intent (LOIs) signed for its ES-30s. Photo: Heart Aerospace.

Powered by lithium-ion batteries, the aircraft will carry up to 30 passengers in a three-abreast seating configuration. It will also have an onboard lavatory and galley area as well as cabin stowage and overhead bins.

With a full complement of passengers, the ES-30 will be capable of flying 200 km. This can be extended to 400 km with power supplemented by the generators or up to 800 km if the passenger count is reduced to 25 passengers.

“Leadership Position”

Speaking of the deal, AC President and CEO Michael Rousseau said, “Air Canada has taken a leadership position in the industry to address climate change. The introduction into our fleet of the ES-30 electric regional aircraft from Heart Aerospace will be a step forward to our goal of net zero emissions by 2050.”

“Already, Air Canada is supporting the development of new technologies, such as sustainable aviation fuels and carbon capture, to address climate change. We are now reinforcing our commitment by investing in revolutionary electric aircraft technology, both as a customer for the ES-30 and as an equity partner in Heart Aerospace.”

An artists impression of the updated design of the ES-30. Photo: Heart Aerospace.

Heart Aerospace founder and CEO Anders Forslund added, “Air Canada is a strategically important partner for Heart Aerospace. The company has one of the world’s largest networks operated by regional turboprops, and it is also a progressive, future-leaning company, especially in the green transmission. With the ES-30, we can start cutting emissions from air travel well before the end of this decade.”

Featured Image: Air Canada has placed an order for 30 ES-30s. Photo: Air Canada.