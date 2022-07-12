Air Canada, Emirates Launch Strategic Partnership

DALLAS – Two of the world’s biggest international airlines, Air Canada (AC) and Emirates (EK), have signed a strategic partnership. The two carriers also plan to enter a codesharing relationship later this year.

The airlines have stated that the agreement will give customers traveling on their networks more options and an ‘enhanced experience.’ Customers will also enjoy shared frequent flyer benefits and reciprocal lounge access for qualifying customers.

Emirates flies to over 130 cities across six continents. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

“Enhanced Consumer Travel Choices”

Air Canada passengers traveling to the United Arab Emirates will be given “enhanced consumer travel choices” and access to EK’s vast network beyond Dubai (DXB).

Meanwhile, EK passengers will be offered their own improved experience when traveling across AC’s route network to Toronto and beyond.

Speaking of the agreement, EK President Sir Tim Clark said, “This is a significant partnership that will enable our customers to access even more destinations in Canada and the Americas, via our Toronto and US gateways. It also opens up many new route combinations for travelers across Emirates’ and Air Canada’s extensive networks in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.”

“We are pleased to partner with Air Canada, one of North America’s most established airlines and Canada’s flag carrier and we look forward to jointly progressing on various areas to provide even better customer flight choices and experiences,” he added.

Air Canada Boeing 787-9 (C-FBSR). Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways.

Expanding Global Networks

AC Chief Michael Rousseau explained that the alliance formed part of the carrier’s strategy of expanding its global network “in response to growing opportunities in VFR markets (Visit Friends and Relatives) that serve Canada’s large multicultural communities.”

He continued: “This strategic agreement will create network synergies, and Air Canada customers will have additional, convenient options when traveling between Canada and the United Arab Emirates as well as destinations beyond Dubai.”

“We look forward to introducing Air Canada codeshare service on key Emirates flights, as well as adding the EK code on select Air Canada flights, and welcoming Emirates customers on our services later this year.”

Further details of the partnership and what routes the codeshare deal will cover are expected in due course.

Featured Image: The codesharing agreement will commence later this year once approved by regulatory bodies. Photo: Emirates.