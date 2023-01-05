Air Cairo Expands Fleet as Growth Plans Continue

DALLAS – Egyptian “hybrid” carrier Air Cairo (SM) has introduced three 110-seat Embraer E190s and a single 180-seat Airbus A320neo as part of the airline’s modernisation and expansion program.

The airline, which is 60% owned by flag carrier Egyptair (MS), plans to grow its fleet to 30 aircraft by march 2023. The four additional airframes, E190s: SU-BVG, -BVH and BVI, plus A320neo: SU-BUZ, have joined the current fleet of 16 Airbus A320 family jets plus four ATR 72-600s.

Three E190s have been leased from Egyptian company CIAF Leasing. Photo: Air Cairo.

Network Expansion

In recent months, SM has been expanding its network, including adding flights from Hurghada (HRG) to Budapest (BUD), Milan (MXP) and Naples (NAP).

SM currently flies to over 40 cities across Europe and the Middle East on scheduled and charter flights on behalf of tour operators. It also operates an extensive domestic network of up to 300 flights per month.

Featured Image: Air Cairo currently operates 17 Airbus A320 family airliners. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.