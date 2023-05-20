Air Algérie Confirms Boeing 737-9 Order
DALLAS – Algerian flag carrier Air Algérie (AH) has signed a deal with Boeing for eight of its 737-9s. The order was signed on May 17, and Deliveries will begin in 2027.

The confirmation comes after the airline officially announced its intention to acquire 15 new airframes as part of a fleet renewal process in April.

As well as the Boeing narrow-bodies, it also included plans to acquire five Airbus A330-900s and a pair of A350-1000s. These will be used to upgrade its long-haul fleet, which currently consists of the Airbus A330-200. No further details of the European airliner order have been released. The aircraft will also help expand AH’s international network as it plans to grow its African and Asian networks.

Air Algerie chief Yacine Benslimane and Boeing’s Laura Wolfe-Schulte at the deal signing. Photo: Air Algérie.

Sixty Year Partnership

Boeing’s commercial sales regional director Laura Wolfe-Schulte said that the -9 order would see the “strengthening” of a partnership that has lasted sixty years.

As well as the new order, AH has also issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to dry lease ten aircraft for a period of five years. The deal includes four A330-200/300s, two A330-900s, two 737-800s and two 737-9s. Deliveries are expected imminently as the airframes become available.

Currently, the Air Algérie fleet consists of 56 aircraft made up of eight Airbus A330-200s, 32 Boeing 737s – including the -600, -700 and -800; 15 ATR-72-500/600s and a single Lockheed L100-30T. The average age of the airline’s fleet is over 15 years old.

Air Algérie Approves 25 Aircraft Acquisition

Featured Image: Air Algérie Boeing 737-800 (7T-VKE). Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways.

European Deputy Editor
Writer, aviation fanatic, and Airways European Deputy Editor, Lee is a plant geek and part-time Flight Attendant for a UK-based airline. Based in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

