Air France-KLM, Airbus in Talks for A350 Components Joint Venture

DALLAS — Air France-KLM (AF/KL) and Airbus have announced that they are in exclusive negotiations to establish a joint venture to provide worldwide A350 components maintenance services.

The joint venture would be a 50-50 partnership, with both partners transferring their aircraft component assets into a shared pool. According to Airbus, its collaboration with Air France Industries and KLM Engineering & Maintenance aims to offer optimized commercial solutions to meet the long-term maintenance needs of the A350 fleet.

The joint venture is expected to be operational by the first half of 2024, pending regulatory approval.

Photo: Air France Industries

Comments from Air France-KLM, Airbus Officials

Anne Brachet, Executive Vice President Air France-KLM Engineering & Maintenance, said, “This project aims to bring customers the best expertise of our two companies on a product as high-tech as the A350. We will be able to better respond to the needs of the market, and guarantee the satisfaction of our customers over the long term, with support solutions that are always responsive, of high quality, and at the right price”.

Cristina Aguilar, Senior Vice President Customer Services at Airbus, added, “We’re in the business of offering the very best service to our customers, and as the world’s A350 fleet grows, so does the necessary support. Air France-KLM Engineering & Maintenance and Airbus have a long-standing relationship, and pooling our complementary A350 component skills and capabilities will deliver an enhanced service.”

Featured image: Airbus