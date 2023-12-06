Aeromexico Publishes November 2023 Traffic Results
Aeromexico Publishes November 2023 Traffic Results

N438AM Aeromexico Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner 789 JFK. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/airways

DALLAS — Grupo Aeromexico, owner of Aeromexico (AM), reported its operational results for November 2023. Here are the key points:

  • In November 2023, AM transported a total of 2,029,000 passengers, which is a 0.5% decrease compared to the same period last year. The number of international passengers increased by 1.2%, while domestic passengers decreased by 1.2%.
  • The total capacity of AM, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), increased by 1.6% year-on-year. International ASKs increased by 8.3%, while domestic capacity decreased by 8.5%.
  • Demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs), increased by 3.6% year-on-year. International demand increased by 8.9%, while domestic demand decreased by 4.5% compared to November 2022.
  • The load factor for November 2023 was 83.6%, which is a 1.6 percentage point increase compared to November 2022. The international load factor increased by 0.4 percentage points, and the domestic load factor increased by 3.6 percentage points.
  • Cumulatively, from January to November 2023, AM transported a total of 22,554,000 passengers, which is a 15.0% increase compared to the same period in 2022. The number of international passengers increased by 9.4%, while domestic passengers increased by 17.4%.
  • The cumulative ASKs for the same period increased by 10.7% year-on-year. International ASKs increased by 12.0%, while domestic capacity increased by 8.6%.
  • Cumulative RPKs increased by 14.7% year-on-year. International RPKs increased by 15.7%, while domestic RPKs increased by 12.9% compared to the same period in 2022.
  • The cumulative load factor for January to November 2023 was 84.3%, which is a 2.6 percentage point increase compared to the same period in 2022. The international load factor increased by 2.3 percentage points, and the domestic load factor increased by 3.2 percentage points.

