Aeromexico Publishes November 2023 Traffic Results

Alaska Air Group Plans to Purchase Hawaiian Holdings. Will the Deal Go Through?

In this quick episode, Vinay and Rohan discuss Alaska Air Group’s surprise Sunday announcement of its plans to buy Hawaiian Airlines, in what could be the next instance of consolidation among US airlines.

The Seattle-based airline group will purchase Hawaiian Holdings for US$18 per share in a deal valued at US$1.9 billion, including Hawaiian’s debt.

This merger is unique in that both airlines will continue to operate under separate brands, though their frequent flyer programs will be combined. Alaska is the sixth-largest airline in the US by seats, while Hawaiian is the tenth-largest.

Combined, Alaska and Hawaiian would be the fifth largest carriers, only behind American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and Southwest Airlines, unless the DOJ approves the jetBlue-Spirit merger first.

How are these two mergers different? Be sure to leave your comments here on Substack, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hosted by: Helwing Villamizar, Rohan Anand, and Vinay Bhaskara

Produced by: Helwing Villamizar

Music: Fesliyan Studios

Episode Links

* Alaska Air Group Purchasing Hawaiian Holdings

* Airways Magazine January 2024 Issue

This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit airwaysmagazine.substack.com/subscribe