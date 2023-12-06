Aeromexico Publishes November 2023 Traffic Results

DALLAS — Grupo Aeromexico, owner of Aeromexico (AM), reported its operational results for November 2023. Here are the key points:
- In November 2023, AM transported a total of 2,029,000 passengers, which is a 0.5% decrease compared to the same period last year. The number of international passengers increased by 1.2%, while domestic passengers decreased by 1.2%.
- The total capacity of AM, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), increased by 1.6% year-on-year. International ASKs increased by 8.3%, while domestic capacity decreased by 8.5%.
- Demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs), increased by 3.6% year-on-year. International demand increased by 8.9%, while domestic demand decreased by 4.5% compared to November 2022.
- The load factor for November 2023 was 83.6%, which is a 1.6 percentage point increase compared to November 2022. The international load factor increased by 0.4 percentage points, and the domestic load factor increased by 3.6 percentage points.
- Cumulatively, from January to November 2023, AM transported a total of 22,554,000 passengers, which is a 15.0% increase compared to the same period in 2022. The number of international passengers increased by 9.4%, while domestic passengers increased by 17.4%.
- The cumulative ASKs for the same period increased by 10.7% year-on-year. International ASKs increased by 12.0%, while domestic capacity increased by 8.6%.
- Cumulative RPKs increased by 14.7% year-on-year. International RPKs increased by 15.7%, while domestic RPKs increased by 12.9% compared to the same period in 2022.
- The cumulative load factor for January to November 2023 was 84.3%, which is a 2.6 percentage point increase compared to the same period in 2022. The international load factor increased by 2.3 percentage points, and the domestic load factor increased by 3.2 percentage points.
Featured image: N438AM Aeromexico Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner 789 JFK. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/airways