Aeromexico January 2024 Traffic Results

DALLAS — Aeromexico (AM) has reported its operational results for the first month of 2024. the flag carrier of Mexico transported 1,991,000 passengers, showing a 1.5% increase compared to the previous year. International passengers increased by 17.2%, while domestic passengers decreased by 5.4%.

The airline’s total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), increased by 4.3% year-on-year. International ASKs increased by 17.2%, but domestic capacity decreased by 17.9% compared to January 2023.

Demand, measured in passenger kilometers (RPKs), increased by 14.7% year-on-year. International demand increased by 25.3%, while domestic demand decreased by 4.4% compared to January 2023.

Finally, the load factor, which measures the percentage of seats filled, was 86.4% in January 2024, showing a 7.9 percentage point increase compared to January 2023. The international load factor increased by 5.5 percentage points, and the domestic load factor increased by 12.5 percentage points.

Featured image: N438AM Aeromexico Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner 789 JFK. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/airways