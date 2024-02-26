Aeromexico Launches Daily Nonstop Tampa-Mexico City Service

DALLAS — Starting on July 1, 2024, Aeromexico (AM) will offer daily nonstop service from Tampa International Airport (TPA) to Mexico City International Airport (MEX).

This is the first time in nearly 30 years that an airline has offered service from Tampa to Mexico City. The route is a significant win for TPA, as Mexico City has been listed as one of its top-targeted international destinations for years. The new route is expected to generate nearly US$70 million annually in economic impact for the Tampa Bay region.

The new route will be served by Embraer E190 aircraft with 99 seats, including 11 in Aeromexico’s premium cabin, Clase Premier. As a founding member of the SkyTeam Alliance alongside Delta Air Lines (DL), AM’s daily service to MEX will offer seamless connections to and from the airline’s extensive network across Mexico and Latin America.

The schedule for the new route beginning on July 1 is as follows:

Departure from Mexico City (MEX) at 10:00 a.m.

Arrival in Tampa (TPA) at 3:20 p.m.

Departure from Tampa (TPA) at 4:35 p.m.

Arrival in Mexico City (MEX) at 6:14 p.m.

Featured image: Aeromexico Connect XA-GAI Embraer E190. Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways