Aeromexico Launches Daily Nonstop Tampa-Mexico City Service
Airlines Routes

Aeromexico Launches Daily Nonstop Tampa-Mexico City Service

Aeromexico Connect XA-GAI Embraer E190. Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways

DALLAS — Starting on July 1, 2024, Aeromexico (AM) will offer daily nonstop service from Tampa International Airport (TPA) to Mexico City International Airport (MEX).

This is the first time in nearly 30 years that an airline has offered service from Tampa to Mexico City. The route is a significant win for TPA, as Mexico City has been listed as one of its top-targeted international destinations for years. The new route is expected to generate nearly US$70 million annually in economic impact for the Tampa Bay region.

The new route will be served by Embraer E190 aircraft with 99 seats, including 11 in Aeromexico’s premium cabin, Clase Premier. As a founding member of the SkyTeam Alliance alongside Delta Air Lines (DL), AM’s daily service to MEX will offer seamless connections to and from the airline’s extensive network across Mexico and Latin America.

The schedule for the new route beginning on July 1 is as follows:

  • Departure from Mexico City (MEX) at 10:00 a.m.
  • Arrival in Tampa (TPA) at 3:20 p.m.
  • Departure from Tampa (TPA) at 4:35 p.m.
  • Arrival in Mexico City (MEX) at 6:14 p.m.

Featured image: Aeromexico Connect XA-GAI Embraer E190. Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

Digital Editor
Digital Editor @airwaysmag │ AVSEC Interpreter │ Webflow Developer @talknexo │ Visual Artist

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

LOT Polish Airlines SP-LVF Boeing 737-8 UKLL LWO. Photo: Oleh Yatskiv/Airways
Airlines, Boeing

LOT Polish Airlines to Acquire 11 More Boeing

February 26, 2024
Delta Air Lines A321neo charter at Miami International Airport. Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways
Airlines, Special Flights

Delta Offers Second Path of Totality Eclipse Flight

February 26, 2024
Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico aircraft seen from the roof of Seattle–Tacoma International Airport. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways
Airlines, Industry

Delta Air Lines, Aeromexico Contest Partnership Termination

February 26, 2024
Hawaiian Airlines first Boeing 787-9 sits on the ramp in Honolulu as the sunrises behind it. Photo provided by Hawaiian Airlines
Airlines, Boeing

Hawaiian Airlines Unveils First Flagship Dreamliner

February 25, 2024

You cannot copy content of this page

X