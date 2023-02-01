Aeroméxico to Launch First Service from AIFA to the United States

DALLAS – Aeroméxico (AM) will launch the first route between the AFIA – Felipe Ángeles International Airport (NLU) and the United States, commencing a daily flight to Houston (IAH).

The inaugural flight will begin on May 1, 2023, and will be operated by Aeroméxico Connect (5D) Embraer E190, win seats 99 passengers in a two-class configuration.

IAH will be the ninth destination AM offers from AIFA in addition to Acapulco (ACA), Cancún (CUN), Guadalajara (GDL), Monterrey (MTY), Mérida (MID), Oaxaca (OAX), Puerto Vallarta (PVR) and Veracruz (VER).

An artists impression of AFIA terminal complex. Photo: Aeropuerto Internacional Felipe Ángeles.

AFIA Expansion

The Mexico City-based carrier is now working closely with the Mexican aviation authorities and US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to restore the Category 1 air safety rating that was removed in May 2021.

“After a regulatory assessment of the current conditions, US and Mexican authorities approved the route, considering that AIFA also serves the metropolitan area of the Valley of Mexico,” Aeroméxico said in a statement,

AM plans to expand its network between Mexico and the United States with 22 routes from AIFA. AFIA, which opened in March 2022, is the second-largest airport in Mexico after CUN.

Featured Image: Aeroméxico Connect Embraer E190LR (XA-ALP). Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways.