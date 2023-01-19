Aerolíneas Argentinas to Increase Flights to Europe

DALLAS — Aerolíneas Argentinas (AR) has announced an increase in flight frequencies to two European capitals with the start of the summer season in the northern hemisphere. The airline announced the expansion during Madrid’s 2023 International Tourism Fair (FITUR).

The destinations are Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD) and Leonardo da Vinci Rome-Fiumicino Airport (FCO), both already served by AR. These airports will experience significant growth thanks not only to the rise of transatlantic demand from Argentina to Europe but also because MAD and FCO are hubs for SkyTeam members such as Air Europa (UX) and ITA Airways (AZ), respectively.

Carlos Figueroa, Head of Communications at AR, stated during the announcement, “The main goal is to continue developing the connectivity of our country by focusing on receptive tourism, so this increase in flights is an invitation for tourists to visit Argentina.”

He continued by saying that “arrivals from Madrid and Rome enable minimum time connections with domestic flights to Mendoza (MDZ), Córdona (COR), Ushuaia (USH), and El Calafate (FTE), among other destinations.”

Beginning in April 2023, flights from Buenos Aires (EZE) to Madrid will increase to up to nine weekly frequencies, and flights from Rome will increase to up to four weekly. The airline also expects to add more flights to both cities in July, ending up with 12 weekly services to MAD and five to FCO by summer 2023.

Aerolíneas expects to fly a total of 10 Airbus A330s by the end of 2023, with outstanding pre-pandemic numbers in fleet size. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways.

The Future of Aerolíneas Argentinas

With this Europe-bound expansion, AR is positive about the future of its operations, which showed optimal results at the end of last year.

In 2022, AR operated a route network covering 77 destinations both inside and outside of Argentina and welcomed two new Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A330 aircraft to support its operations.

Figueroa told Airways that two new A330-200s are expected to join the fleet in 2023, bringing the total number of long-haul aircraft to 12 units. Remember that AR retired its last Airbus A340-300s at the start of the COVID-19 crisis, with the latest units of its smaller brother, the A330, taking their place.

Furthermore, the Argentinean airline recently launched its own exclusive air cargo operations, Aerolneas Cargo, which will initially operate only short and medium-range routes using Boeing 737-800 converted freighters.

Featured image: Tony Bordelais/Airways