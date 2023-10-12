Aerolíneas Argentinas to Receive 12 Embraer E195-E2s

DALLAS — Aerolíneas Argentinas (AR), one of the more prominent carriers in South American aviation, is all set to enhance its fleet with the arrival of 12 state-of-the-art Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. This move aligns with the AR’s ongoing effort to modernize and optimize its operations, promising a more efficient and eco-friendly future.

The Argentinian carrier has revealed its plans to welcome a dozen Embraer E195-E2 regional jets into its fleet. These new additions will eventually replace the existing Embraer E190s, a significant step toward rejuvenating the airline’s operations. According to the airline, the 12 E195-E2s are scheduled to begin arriving next year, with the final deliveries expected to be completed by 2026.

The E195-E2s are expected to bring a series of notable advantages to the airline, with one of the most apparent being an increase in passenger capacity. These modern aircraft will boast 136 seats, a significant improvement over the 96 seats found in the current E190 fleet of 26 aircraft. The E195-E2 is expected to cater to the growing demand in the dynamic domestic and regional market that AR serves.

Aerolineas Argentinas Embraer E195-E2. Render: Del Plata Design

Environmental, Economic Benefits

Aside from the increased passenger capacity, the E195-E2s also come with the promise of improved efficiency and reduced operating costs. As stated in the press release, these aircraft consume 13.8% less fuel compared to the outgoing model, a significant factor that contributes to lowering the cost per seat. Moreover, this efficiency boost translates to a substantial reduction in CO2 emissions, aligning with the airline’s commitment to environmentally friendly aviation.

Pablo Ceriani, the President of Aerolíneas Argentinas, expressed his enthusiasm for the fleet upgrade, stating, “With this agreement, we managed to modernize our fleet, increase productivity, and reduce the cost per seat. Having a partner like Embraer that supports us and accompanies us on this path of growth is a very important boost.”

“We are delighted that Aerolíneas has selected the E195-E2 as a replacement for its E190-E1. The E2 is recognized as the quietest, most fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft available, cheapest to maintain, and with the lowest travel cost in the narrowbody segment, with seat costs similar to those of most narrowbody aircraft. big. The performance of the plane, its reduced environmental impact, and the comfort of the 2×2 seats on the plane, without center seats and with huge internal luggage compartments, will be a significant change for Airlines and its guests.” Martyn Holmes, Commercial Director of Embraer.

This fleet transformation is poised to strengthen AR’s presence and competitiveness in the South American aviation landscape, with the potential to generate 16% more revenue.

LV-GIF Aerolíneas Argentinas Airbus A330-200. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

Continued Fleet Renewal

Aerolíneas Argentinas’ commitment to fleet renewal doesn’t stop with the E195-E2s. The airline is also in the process of rejuvenating its wider fleet. Recently, on October 9th, the airline received a new Airbus A330-200, marking the arrival of the 10th A330 in its fleet.

Additionally, the ninth Boeing 737 Max aircraft was scheduled to join the fleet this week.

Aerolineas Argentinas Boeing 737 MAX 8 (LV-HKU). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

The Argentine flag carrier is making significant strides to ensure it remains at the forefront in the region, combining modernization, efficiency, and eco-consciousness in its approach to air travel.

As the new E195-E2s join its fleet, passengers can look forward to a more comfortable and environmentally friendly travel experience.

Feature Image: Embraer E195-E2 PR-ZIQ. Photo: Embraer