Aeroitalia, Albawings Codeshare for Tirana flights

DALLAS — Italian startup Aeroitalia (XZ), which has only been around since April 2022, wants to expand its route network with a codeshare agreement with Albanian low-cost airline Albawings (2B) on the route from Italy to Albania.

Since March 27, Albawings has been carrying out flights from Tirana (TIA) to Milan Bergamo (BGY) in addition to the existing XZ flights.

While XZ operates the route twice a week with its Boeing 737-800, 2B operates three weekly frequencies, soon to be four, with the 737-400 (one of the few still in operation in Europe) in Code-share every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday with the following schedule:

Departure from Tirana at 12:00 p.m. – Arrival in Milan Bergamo at 1:50 p.m.

Departure from Milan Bergamo at 14:40 – Arrival in Tirana at 16:25

Both airlines sell tickets for the route. The codeshare applies only to this route, not to the rest of the network of the two carriers.

Aeroitalia currently has four 737-800s in its fleet. Photo: Alberto Cucini

Aeroitalia

The “new” airline was founded in April 2022 and took scheduled flights from Forli to domestic destinations, Malta and Zakynthos on 9.07.2023. The airline plans to offer flights to the USA in 2023.

Aeroitalia is currently flying to destinations in southern Italy, Sardinia, and Greece, as well as Malta, Tel Aviv (Israel), and Tirana (Albania).

The logo and color of the airline are reminiscent of the old Alitalia, which was replaced by ITA Airways (AZ). However, both airlines have nothing to do with each other.

Featured image: Aeroitalia B737-800 Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways