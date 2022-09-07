Aeroflot Group Orders 339 Russian Airliners

DALLAS – Russia’s Aeroflot Group has signed a letter of intent (LOI) for the delivery of 339 aircraft until 2030. Leaders signed the deal at the Eastern Economic Forum held in Vladivostok.

The agreement with the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) covers the delivery of 210 MS-21s, 40 Tupolev Tu-214s, and 89 of the upgraded Sukhoi Superjet 100, renamed the Irkut SSJ-New.

Airframes will be distributed throughout the group’s carriers, including Aeroflot (SU), Rossiya (FV), and Pobeda (DP).

The order includes 210 of the Irkut MC-21. Photo: Irkut

Deliveries From 2023

Deliveries are expected to commence next year with the arrival of the first two SSJ-New jets. From 2024 on, the additional airframes will arrive, including six MC-21s and seven Tu-214s.

Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said the deal’s overall value would exceed 1 trillion rubles (US$16bn). Manturov also announced that the Russian government would help finance the said order to avoid any “additional financial burden” on the airline group.

The new Russian jets will be used to replace Western-built examples. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

“A Great Aviation Power”

Speaking of the announcement Aeroflot Chief Executive Sergei Aleksandrovsky said, “Signing of this agreement clearly demonstrates to the whole world that Russia is a great aviation power with great potential and rich experience in the field of aircraft construction, capable of producing reliable and modern aircraft.”

Aeroflot’s order of Russian-built airliners comes after the imposition of sanctions by the West against the country following the invasion of Ukraine. The European Union banned the supply of civil aircraft and spare parts to Russia. It also forced lessors to end their contracts with the nation’s airlines. The EU, the US, and Canada also closed their skies to Russian aircraft.

Featured Image: SU’s current SSJ100 fleet has been transferred to its Rossiya subsidiary. Photo: Aeroflot